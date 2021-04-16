Eight suspects in Kildare murder inquiry released without charge

Eight people, including a juvenile, have been released following their arrest in connection with the murder of a man in Kildare in January.

Gardaí believe the victim, Mark Loughlin (29), was fatally assaulted after being involved in a traffic collision on January 3rd, 2021.

During a large-scale operation on Wednesday, gardaí from the Kildare and Laois/Offaly Divisions, led by investigators from Naas, carried out a number of searches and arrested six men, one woman and one male juvenile in relation to Mr Loughlin’s murder and other offences.

They were detained for questioning at various Garda Stations in Kildare and Laois before being released on Friday without charge.

Files on their alleged involvement in Mr Loughlin’s death will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, a Garda spokesman said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí believe the murder of the father of two was linked to an incident involving a traffic collision earlier that night.

At 12.45am on Sunday there was a collision between a Silver Audi A4 and a Renault TRAFIC van in the Allenwood South area of Kildare. Gardaí from Robertstown arrived at the scene but no one present wanted to make a complaint.

The cars were seized for forensic analysis and gardaí left the area.

Three hours later, at 3.49am, gardaí received a further call about an assault and public order incident in Allenwood, south Kildare, near the scene of the earlier crash. When they arrived they discovered Mr Loughlin unconscious on the road as another person administered CPR.

Medical assistance was sought and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí believe Mr Loughlin was involved in the earlier collision and that an argument about this incident led to the fatal assault.

Mr Loughlin, from Greenwood Park in Edenderry has two children, including a newborn baby girl. In February last year he was jailed for 10 months for headbutting a 16-year-old girl in Edenderry. Tullamore District Court heard Mr Loughlin had 59 convictions including two for assault.

His barrister said the attack was a case of mistaken identity and that Mr Loughlin suffered from addiction and alcohol issues.