Two charged over seizure of drugs worth €130,000 in Co Mayo
Man and woman (20s) arrested following Garda seizures of cannabis, cocaine and cash
Cocaine with an estimated value of €89,000 and cannabis worth €16,000 were found during Garda searches near the Cross area. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Two people have been charged following a seizure of €130,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine, and €17,600 in cash.
A man and woman, who are both in their 20s, were arrested on Saturday during a number of searches by gardaí in Co Mayo.
The pair is due to appear before Ballina District Court on Monday morning.
Cocaine with an estimated value of €89,000 and cannabis worth €16,000 were found during Garda searches near the Cross area.
A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized during the search, which was led by the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit.
A follow-up search in the Kilmaine area led to the discovery of a further batch of cocaine with an estimated street value of €25,000 and €17,600 in cash.