Two charged over seizure of drugs worth €130,000 in Co Mayo

Two people have been charged following a seizure of €130,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine, and €17,600 in cash.

A man and woman, who are both in their 20s, were arrested on Saturday during a number of searches by gardaí in Co Mayo.

The pair is due to appear before Ballina District Court on Monday morning.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €89,000 and cannabis worth €16,000 were found during Garda searches near the Cross area.

A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized during the search, which was led by the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit.

A follow-up search in the Kilmaine area led to the discovery of a further batch of cocaine with an estimated street value of €25,000 and €17,600 in cash.