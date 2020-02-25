Dublin man may have been stabbed to death by woman in parking space row

Gardaí are trying to establish if a man stabbed to death in Co Dublin early on Tuesday morning was attacked by a woman in a row over a parking space.

The suspect in the case, a woman in her 30s, was arrested close to the scene after the emergency services arrived at about 7am.

The victim, who was his 20s, was fatally stabbed at Brownsbarn Wood estate, in Kingswood near Citywest early on Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigating the killing, which occurred outside a row of houses where residents park their cars, have found no evidence of any personal relationship between the dead man and the arrested woman.

The woman, who was being questioned on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of the man’s murder, lives very close to the where the dead man was killed.

The victim had an address in another part of Dublin but gardaí believe he stayed in the Brownbarn Wood estate overnight with his partner and parked his car on the street there.

When he was about to leave for work early on Tuesday morning he was examining his car engine, possibly because the vehicle would not start, and was fatally stabbed.

Detectives are investigating if the man’s killer objected to where he had parked overnight and attacked him because of that.

The dead man’s body was discovered lying between parked cars outside houses on the Brownsbarn Wood estate.

The woman has been brought to Clondalkin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning.

The body of the deceased man remained at the scene where the Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a preliminary examination.

A pathologist carried out a preliminary examination of the man’s body at the scene before the remains were removed for a full postmortem.

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing at Browns Barn Wood, Kingswood in Co Dublin. Photograph: Collins

Local residents said they were shocked by the incident, adding it was a quiet estate where “nothing like this had happened before”.

One man, who lives in the estate next to Brownsbarn Wood, but did not wish to be named, said he “could not believe it”.

“We have had a couple of incidents in Citywest but we’ve never had anything down here. It’s a good, quiet estate. We were messaging into the Whatsapp group this morning and we just couldn’t believe it was so close. We couldn’t believe it happened here,” he added.

In a statement, gardaí said they were “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing as there is no known motive at this time”.

They have appealed for anyone in the Brownsbarn Estate and Kingswood area between 6am and 7am who may have information to come forward.

Gardaí also appealed to road users who may have camera footage to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.