Driver arrested after failing to stop at Garda checkpoint in Cork

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged after failing to stop at a Garda checkpoint in Kanturk, Co Cork, and travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

The driver was pursued by gardaí after he refused to stop at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Co Cork on Sunday, April 4th, at about 5pm.

A Garda spokesman said members of the force followed the car at a safe distance and witnessed the driver travelling at high speed, sometimes on the wrong side of the road.

He eventually crashed into a roundabout in Raheen Industrial Estate in Limerick and the man was arrested at the scene and brought to Roxboro Road Garda station. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

The man was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and was subsequently charged. He will appear before Kilmallock District Court in Co Limerick at 5pm on Tuesday.