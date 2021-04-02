Man (73) due in court over cash seizure of more than €110,000 in Finglas

A 73-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday in relation to a cash seizure in the Finglas area has now been charged and will appear in court on Friday morning.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation targeting people who are suspected of being involved in organised crime.

During a search at an address in Finglas yesterday, more than €110,000 in cash was seized, along with a cash counting machine, a vacuum packing machine, jewellery, watches and an encrypted phone.

During the search, one man, aged 73, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in activities of a criminal organisation, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, as amended to enhance and facilitate money laundering.

He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday morning at 10.30am.

The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Garda Dog Unit conducted the search on Thursday.