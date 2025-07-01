Man charged with murder of Sarah Montgomery in Co Down

A man has been charged with the murder of Sarah Montgomery (27)

Police investigating the murder of a pregnant woman in Donaghadee, Co Down, have charged a man with murder and child destruction.

Sarah Montgomery (27), a mother of two young girls, was found dead in her home in the Elmfield Area of the town on Saturday.

Detectives were given a further 36 hours to question a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder at the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that he was charged and will appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Floral tributes and teddy bears placed in Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee, Co Down, after a murder investigation was launched in connection with the death of Sarah Montgomery. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Earlier on Tuesday, police said a 42-year-old woman, who was arrested in Belfast on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, had been released unconditionally.

Police said both suspects were known to the victim and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.