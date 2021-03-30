Cannabis worth €500,000 seized in two separate Dublin raids

Gardai have seized almost half a million euro worth of cannabis in two separate Dublin raids on Tuesday.

In Santry, north Dublin, gardaí searched a residence at 5.30pm and discovered €328,000-worth of suspected cannabis herb, €12,400 in cash and four mobile phones. The search was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

One man in his 20s was arrested and taken into custody. He was detained at Bridewell Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a separate search in the Ballymun area of north Dublin, gardaí seized €160,000 of suspected cannabis herb weighing 9kg shortly after 5pm.

One man was arrested and detained at Ballymun Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs seized are being sent for analysis.