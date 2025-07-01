Siblings unaware of council application to exhume father’s remains, court hears

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council was unaware a woman had other living siblings when it permitted her to exhume her father’s remains, the High Court has heard.

Charlotte Farrell-Quin purportedly did not disclose to the council that she was one of five living children of the late Gerard Farrell when she sought permission to exhume his remains from Deansgrange Cemetery last November, Ms Farrell-Quin’s brother Paschal Farrell said in a High Court action.

In proceedings brought against the local authority, Mr Farrell said that he and other siblings were not made aware of his sister’s application for exhumation to the council. They were also unaware of the subsequent exhumation of Mr Farrell’s remains and reinterment at a cemetery in Ashford, Co Wicklow, where Ms Farrell-Quin resides.

Mr Farrell, of Millers Wood, Bray, Co Wicklow, said had he been aware of his sister’s application to exhume their father’s remains, he would have objected “in the strongest possible terms”.

READ MORE

In certain circumstances, permission for exhumation of human remains is granted by local authorities in the form of an exhumation licence.

Mr Farrell was given permission to bring his judicial review proceedings in April, seeking a declaration that the council’s decision to grant an exhumation licence to Ms Farrell-Quin was unlawful, among other reliefs.

Ms Farrell-Quin is a notice party to the proceedings.

On Tuesday, updating Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty on the case, Mr Farrell’s barrister Brendan Hennessy said the council’s position is that it was only aware of one of Mr Farrell’s children, Ms Farrell-Quin, when granting the exhumation licence.

Ms Justice Gearty said it was possible the case would be assigned a hearing date in December or January. The judge adjourned the case to next month.

Gerard Farrell died in August 2009, aged 77. He was initially buried at a family plot in Deansgrange Cemetery, where at least three generations of his family are also interred, Mr Farrell said in his court documents.