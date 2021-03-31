Man due in court over death in Dublin

A man in his 40s has been charged and is due to appear before a court on Wednesday in relation to the death of a man in Dublin city centre earlier this week.

Isaac Horgan was found on his couch in his flat at Markievicz House at 11am on Monday having suffered massive blood loss. He was treated at the scene before being brought to St James’s Hospital where he died a short time later.

Gardaí arrested two people in connection with the death on Tuesday morning - a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

The man has been charged and is due to appear before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

The woman was released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.