Cyclist dies after road crash in Co Limerick

A male cyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Limerick on Sunday evening.

The cyclists in his 40s was critically injured after colliding with a car at Ballycullane in Kilmallock, Co Limerick at about 8pm.

The injured man was taken to Limerick University Hospital and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

The stretch of road at Ballycullane is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Kilmallock Garda station on 063-98018, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A total of nine cyclists have died on Irish roads so far this year.

In 2017, 15 cyclists were killed on Irish roads, up 50 per cent on the previous year.