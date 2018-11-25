Two arrested as part of investigation into murder of man in Derry

Two people have been arrested by PSNI detectives investigating the murder of a young man whose body was discovered in an alleyway in Derry in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man, whose body was found on Creggan Street, sustained significant injuries to his head and body.

A post mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

The two people arrested were a 35-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said they were arrested in the city earlier on Sunday on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late on Saturday night or early Sunday morning to contact them on 101.