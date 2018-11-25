Man killed and another injured in three-vehicle crash

A man has died and another is seriously injured following a collision between two motorbikes and a 4x4 in Co Meath.

The crash happened in Johnstown at about 1.30pm on Sunday.

One of the motorcylists was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

The other injured man was taken to Connolly hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information to contact them at Trim Garda station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Earlier, a person died in a crash in Ballycastle, Co Antrim. The crash occurred on the Glenshesk Road around 6am on Sunday.

The PSNI said there were three people in the van. Two were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening but the third was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.