Actor Pauline Collins, star in Shirley Valentine and Upstairs, Downstairs, dies

Actor Pauline Collins has died at the age of 85, her family said in a statement.

The star of Shirley Valentine and Upstairs, Downstairs died peacefully and surrounded by family in her care home in Highgate, north London, having endured Parkinson’s disease for several years.

The family said in their statement: “Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens.

“She will always be remembered as the iconic, strong-willed, vivacious and wise Shirley Valentine – a role that she made all her own. We were familiar with all those parts of her because her magic was contained in each one of them.

“More than anything, though, she was our loving mum, our wonderful grandma and great-grandma. Warm, funny, generous, thoughtful, wise, she was always there for us. And she was John (Alderton)’s life-long love. A partner, work collaborator, and wife of 56 years.

“We particularly want to thank her carers: angels who looked after her with dignity, compassion, and most of all love. She could not have had a more peaceful goodbye. We hope you will remember her at the height of her powers; so joyful and full of energy; and give us the space and privacy to contemplate a life without her.”

Collins had a long career in film, television and theatre, stretching from the 1960s to the late 2010s. –PA