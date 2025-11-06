Permits, test failures and waiting times: What do new rules mean for learner drivers?

Currently, learners can renew their permit multiple times, on a rolling basis, if they can show they have booked a driving test. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

I’m a learner driver, what do I need to know?

Any learner driver who has had a car permit for four years will need to take a driving test before renewing their permit. For most learners, this will be for their third permit.

The rule aims to close an 11-year-old loophole in the law, but it won’t come into effect until November 2026.

Why are they closing the loophole now?

Currently, learners can renew their permit multiple times, on a rolling basis, if they can show they have booked a driving test. In a lot of cases, learners simply don’t show up to take it.

Last year, there were over 12,000 no-shows for tests in total across driving test centres.

Minister of State for transport Seán Canney said the new rule will ensure learner drivers can no longer repeatedly renew their learner permits without taking a test.

Can I keep failing my test and stay on the road as a learner driver?

If you’re a learner driver who has not passed their driving test after seven years, the new Government proposals mean you’ll need to take additional driving lessons in order to go back on the road.

Learner drivers who fail their test will be allowed to obtain a further three learner permits.

However, repeated failure will result in being treated as a beginner driver, and learners will be required to pass a theory test and take 12 lessons before they can go back on the road.

[ Loophole allowing repeated renewal of learner driver permits to finally be closedOpens in new window ]

Can I just get lessons from a family member, or do I need to go through an Approved Driving Instructor?

Professional driving lessons, or a certificate of professional competency (CPC), can only be provided by RSA-approved trainers at RSA-approved training stations.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has a helpful search tool that learner drivers can use to find details of a driving instructor in their area. After entering the driving licence category and location relevant to you, learners can also choose to enter the first name, surname, company name or ADI number of an instructor.

How long should I expect to wait for a driving test?

Some good news came for learner drivers in August – average waiting times finally improved, coming down to 9.57 weeks.

The RSA’s target maximum waiting time is 10 weeks.

In some cases, learners have had to wait up to a year for their test. While the average is now below 10 weeks, candidates in Tallaght, Co Dublin, still have to wait around 15 weeks for their test.

Counties Sligo and Roscommon had the shortest average waiting time at six weeks, followed by Co Kilkenny at seven weeks.

Can I keep driving if I’ve booked a test but am still waiting for my appointment?

Even the most experienced learner driver is not allowed to get behind the wheel unaccompanied before their driving test.

Such an “amnesty” was ruled out back in May, after calls were made to address waiting times.