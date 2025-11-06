Courts

Two in court over alleged €500,000 Trinity College hardship fund fraud

Accused woman worked as student support officer

Helen Richardson is to be arraigned next year. File image. Photograph: Getty
Claire Henry
A man and a woman have appeared at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in relation to the alleged defrauding of €500,000 from Trinity College’s student hardship fund.

Luke Taaffe admitted one count of converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using the sum of €1,500 from the fund while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct on October 8th, 2020.

Taaffe (34), of Brookwood Avenue, Artane, Dublin 5, is due to be sentenced on December 17th.

Helen Richardson (46), from Beaupark Square, Clongriffin, Dublin, was given an arraignment date of January 28th.

It is alleged Ms Richardson, who worked as a student support officer with a co-accused, defrauded the fund of just under €500,000 between 2021 and 2022.

