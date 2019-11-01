Cyclist dies after being hit by cement truck in Dublin

A cyclist has died in a road traffic collision that occurred on Friday morning on the South Circular Road, Dublin, at the junction with Bulfin Road.

The collision involved a lorry, believed to be a cement mixer, and a male cyclist. The Bulfin Road junction is at the rear of St James’s Hospital, near the entrance to the site where the National Children’s Hospital is being built.

The Garda press office said the age of the cyclist has yet to be established and that the body remains at the scene.

The scene is being preserved so that the Garda forensic collision investigators can conduct an examination. The collision occurred at around 9am and the road was closed to traffic and diversions put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.45am and 9.15am and who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Statistics on the Garda website show that seven cyclists are among the 122 people who died in road traffic incidents in the year up to Thursday.

Louise Williams, vice-chair of the Dublin Cycling Campaign, expressed dismay at the latest fatality.

“This is just tragic and shouldn’t have happened. People should be able to cycle safely.”

There was a need to have more physical infrastructure between cycle routes in Dublin and motorised traffic, she said. “A few painted lines are not going to protect you.”

While there had been talk for years, and lots of money spent, on proposed major cycle routes, such as the proposed Liffey cycle route, the fact was that little or nothing had happened.

“On paper it looks as if Dublin is progressing, but when you look at what is actually happening, it is very disappointing.”

It is understood that Bam, the company working on the construction of the children’s hospital, and the hospital itself, are preparing statements in response to the tragedy.