Psychiatric report ordered for man charged over Nadine Lott death

A man has been further remanded in custody after appearing on Thursday at Bray District Court in connection with the death of Nadine Lott.

Daniel Murtagh (32), Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, is currently charged with assault causing serious harm.

The matter was adjourned to Clover Hill District Court on January 14th when the defendant will appear via video link.

Barrister Éamonn O’Moore asked Judge David Kennedy to order the preparation of a psychiatric report. The request was granted. No application was made for bail.

Sgt Roisin Daly asked that Mr Murtagh give notice to gardaí if he intended to make any future application for bail. Judge Kennedy made that order.

The alleged assault on Ms Lott (30) was in the early hours of last Saturday morning in Arklow, Co Wicklow. She died on Tuesday in hospital.

Nadine Lott, a mother of one young daughter, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin after an alleged assault in Arklow, Co Wicklow. She died on Tuesday. Photograph: Instagram

Detective Garda Darren Hall told Bray District Court last Monday that Mr Murtagh said “sorry” in response to the charge of assault causing harm.