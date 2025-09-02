Uniphar revenue rises as group on track for earnings growth

Healthcare services group Uniphar said revenue rose almost 9 per cent in the first six months of the year, as the company saw growth across all three business divisions.

The company recorded revenue of €1.45 billion for the six months to the end of June.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose almost 3 per cent to €57.5 million for the six months, which the group said reflected the disposal of Inspired Health in 2024.

Operating profit was 5.6 per cent higher at €38.47 million for the six months, with gross profit up 6.3 per cent overall amid organic growth of more than 8 per cent.

Its pharma division saw 17.6 per cent organic gross profit growth, with Medtech at 7.5 per cent and Supply Chain & Retail at 3 per cent.

Adjusted earnings per share rose 21 per cent over the period, to 9.8 cent per share.

That reflected underlying business growth, the positive impact of lower finance costs and Uniphar’s share buyback in the period, which saw the group invest €35 million to repurchase 13.4 million shares.

Liquidity was “robust” during the period, with net bank debt of €197.5 million at the end of the period.

Looking ahead, Uniphar said it expects organic gross profit growth across all divisions in line with medium-term targets.

“Our uncompromising focus on solving our healthcare clients’ challenges, together with our strategic investment programme, further enhances our capability to deliver strong organic growth into the future,” said Ger Rabbette, Uniphar Group chief executive. “We remain confident of achieving our target of €200 million Ebitda by 2028 with at least 80 per cent of that growth being delivered organically.”