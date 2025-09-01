Nestlé dismisses CEO Laurent Freixe after probe into ‘romantic relationship’

Nestlé has named Philipp Navratil as its new chief executive. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images

Nestlé has named Philipp Navratil as its new chief executive after the sudden dismissal of company veteran Laurent Freixe, who had been with the company for nearly 40 years.

The Swiss consumer goods company said Freixe’s departure followed an investigation into an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a direct subordinate which breached its code of business conduct.

“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé,” said chair Paul Bulcke.

Navratil is another Nestlé stalwart. He started as an auditor in 2001 and has since led businesses across Latin America and the global coffee portfolio, most recently at Nespresso. He joined the executive board earlier this year.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025