HRLocker acquires Cork-based WorkCompass

Clare-based HRLocker has acquired Cork permformance management software provider WorkCompass in a multimillion euro deal.

An exact figure for the deal was not disclosed, but industry figures pointed to the Cork company’s multimillion revenues as evidence of its potential value.

WorkCompass specialises in performance framework, including goals, continuous feedback, coaching tools, surveys, and analytics. This will now sit alongside HRLocker’s sit alongside core HR, time, absence and compliance offerings.

“Joining HRLocker accelerates our vision to move beyond rear-view appraisals toward real-time coaching and measurable results,” said Denis Coleman, founder and chief executive at WorkCompass. “Our customers will see the same intuitive performance platform they love, now backed by a broader product ecosystem and roadmap.”

HRLocker offers a digital HR information system that manages the employee life cycle, including GDPR-compliant employee databases, time management, performance management, and HR and payroll reporting. It was acquired by Invincible Software Holdings (ISH) at the end of 2024.

“WorkCompass brings a coaching-led, outcomes-focused approach to performance that fits perfectly with our mission to make HR simpler, faster and more human,” said Crystel Robbins Rynne, chief executive of HRLocker. “By integrating WorkCompass’ strengths in goals, feedback and actionable insights, we’re giving customers a tighter, more seamless employee journey, improving the way HR works businesses across Ireland.”

The latest acquisition comes following HRLocker’s merger with HireHive earlier this year.

“This acquisition strengthens our commitment to SMEs: a comprehensive, integrated HR stack with high-touch support,” said Adam Reynolds, co-founder and managing partner of ISH. “We’re excited about the innovation pipeline this combination unlocks for customers.”