Man accused of stabbing motorist five times with screwdriver in alleged Dublin carjacking

Brian O’Connor (30) is charged with assault causing harm and production of a weapon. File image. Photograph: Getty

A man accused of stabbing a motorist five times with a screwdriver in a carjacking in Dublin has been refused bail.

Brian O’Connor (30) was charged with assault causing harm, production of a weapon and motor theft offences in connection with the incident early on Saturday.

Mr O’Connor, with an address at Gardiner Street, Dublin, was remanded in custody by Judge Michele Finan on Monday. He has yet to indicate a plea.

At the hearing at Dublin District Court, Garda Mark Callanan objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

He alleged it involved a carjacking on August 30th at about 2.45am. He said gardaí received 999 calls saying a male was stabbed at Dorset Lane, off Dorset Street, in central north Dublin.

The alleged injured party has provided a statement of complaint outlining that “the males threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them his car”, the court heard.

It was claimed there was CCTV evidence with audio and that the accused could be heard saying to the motorist “I’ll stab you to bits” before stabbing the motorist five times.

“He is terrified and is unable to even lift his arms. He outlines how he is lucky to even be alive,” Gda Callanan told the contested bail hearing.

It was alleged “suspects had driven off in the injured party’s car, with him inside, towards the general direction of Summerhill”.

The court heard Garda units responded and located the vehicle on the North Circular Road.

The alleged injured party was in his vehicle and had been stabbed.

Two suspects had fled up Charles Street Great in the direction of Mountjoy Square.

About three minutes after the car had been found, gardaí from Mountjoy and Store Street stations located two men matching the description at the junction of Gardiner Street and Mountjoy Square.

It was alleged Mr O’Connor was one of the pair and that he attempted to draw a screwdriver from his pocket.

The garda claimed Mr O’Connor was searched and found to have a screwdriver, an angle grinder, a hammer, gloves and a torch.

The alleged injured party was taken to the Mater hospital by ambulance. Mr O’Connor was interviewed and made no admissions.

Cross-examined by Sam Friel, defending, the garda agreed the accused man had been planning to attend counselling.

Mr Friel proposed releasing Mr O’Connor on bail with conditions, but the garda objected to bail.

The weapons offences carry a maximum seven-year sentence, while the assault and motor theft charges are punishable by prison terms of up to 10 years.

Mr O’Connor was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.