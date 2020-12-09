Man charged with theft after Garda inquiry into pandemic payment fraud

A man (44) has been remanded on bail after he was charged with the theft of over €11,000 following an investigation by gardaí into fraudulent claims for Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP).

Bashiru Aderibige of Banogue in Midleton was arrested by gardaí from the National Economic Crime Bureau, seconded to the Department of Social Protection.

On Wednesday at Mallow District Court, Det Garda Eimear Keeshan gave evidence of how she charged Mr Aderibige with a total of 21 offences of theft, contrary to Section 18 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Det Garda Keeshan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Aderibige and told the court that he made no reply to any of the 21 charges when they were put to him after caution following his arrest in Midleton.

The 21 charges allege that Mr Aderibige stole a total of €11,673.80 on 21 separate occasions on a variety of dates between July 21st 2020 and August 11th 2020 at nine separate locations around the country.

The State alleges that 11 of the offences happened at either the Ulster Bank ATM or the Bank of Ireland ATM in Midleton, Co Cork, two occurred at an ATM in Dooradoyle in Limerick, two at an Ulster Bank ATM at Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin and two at an AIB ATM in Cobh in Co Cork.

The State also alleges that the remaining four thefts occurred at four other locations including one each at an ATM in Barrack St in Waterford, an Ulster Bank ATM on Patrick St in Cork, an Ulster Bank ATM on Winthrop St in Cork and an ATM in Centra in Carrigtwohill in Co Cork.

Det Garda Keeshan said that gardaí had no objection to Mr Aderibige obtaining bail once he abided by a number of conditions, including that he would reside at his home address and sign on daily at Midleton Garda Station between 9am and 9pm.

Gardaí were also seeking that Mr Aderibige, who was born in Nigeria but is now a naturalised Irish citizen, would surrender any travel documents that he has and undertake not apply for any new travel documents and that he would also provide gardaí with a mobile phone number at which he could be contacted 24/7, said Det Garda Keeshan.

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy BL said her client was willing to abide by such bail term. Insp Tony Sullivan then applied to have Mr Aderibige remanded on bail to appear again at Midleton District Court on January 21st 2021 for the DPP’s directions.

Judge Brian Sheridan granted the application and he remanded Mr Aderibige on his own bond of €1,000 while he also granted him free legal aid and appointed solicitor, Eddie Burke to represent him.