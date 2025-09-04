Ukraine’s allies meet amid doubts over security guarantees, US backing

French president Emmanuel Macron (R) and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrive to chair the coalition of the willing summit, in Paris. Photograph: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Some 30 western leaders are holding talks in Paris on Thursday with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy over security guarantees for Kyiv in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

They are hoping to do enough to persuade the United States to back their efforts.

The summit, both in person and by video-link, of the ‘coalition of the willing’ brings together leaders, including Europe’s biggest countries, but also the likes of Australia, Canada and Japan.

Members of the coalition, which does not include the US, have talked for months at various levels to define their prospective military support for Ukraine to help deter Russia from attacking it again if and when there is a final truce – still a remote prospect.

But those efforts have stalled as governments have said any European military role would need its own US security guarantees as a “backstop”. President Donald Trump has made no explicit commitment to provide those.

His special envoy Steve Witkoff met French, British, German, Italian and Ukrainian senior diplomats ahead of the summit, before briefly attending the opening session.

Mr Zelenskiy is expected to have a one-on-one meeting with Mr Witkoff.

French president Emmanuel Macron said alongside Mr Zelenskiy in Paris on Wednesday that the coalition leaders would endorse plans for security guarantees drawn up by their militaries.

Two European officials said the “technical” plans had been finished, without going into detail on what that actually meant.

“We are ready, us Europeans, to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for when there is a signed peace,” Mr Macron said.

The two European officials said the aim would be to send a political signal to Mr Trump. This would highlight the lack of progress toward direct peace talks between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Mr Zelenskiy since Mr Trump hosted the Russian leader in August, and prod Mr Trump to raise pressure on Moscow now.

Having rolled out the red carpet in Alaska, Mr Trump on Wednesday accused Mr Putin of conspiring with China and North Korea after the three countries’ leaders staged a show of unity in Beijing at a lavish commemoration of the end of the second World War.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said on Wednesday he expected that the meeting would pave the way for more intense discussions with Washington on what guarantees it could provide.

Mr Putin told Kyiv on Wednesday there was a chance to end the war in Ukraine via negotiations “if common sense prevails”, an option he said he preferred, although he was ready to end it by force if that was the only way.

Western officials say the key element of the guarantees will be continuing strong support for Ukraine’s armed forces.

But they were also expected to include an international force to assist and reassure Kyiv, based both in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries, even though Russia is emphatically opposed to any foreign deployment in Ukraine.

Diplomats say big differences remain among allies on the issue. A German government source said Berlin was aware that politically it would be difficult to refuse, but militarily it would be difficult given troop commitments for Lithuania.

Nato’s Mr Rutte said Russia’s views were irrelevant.

“Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine, it’s a sovereign country. Russia has nothing to do with this,” he said at a conference in Prague before joining the summit on Thursday. “I think we really have to stop making Putin too powerful.”

European leaders have made clear such a force will only be feasible with US backing – something Mr Trump promised last month in general terms. But Washington has yet to spell out what it is willing to contribute.

Some of the leaders will call Mr Trump after the summit, the French presidency said. – Reuters