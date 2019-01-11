Man charged with impersonating doctor and endangering life

A man has been charged with endangerment of life and impersonating a doctor in connection with a crude circumcision carried out on a baby three years ago.

The 10-month old needed emergency medical attention - including a blood transfusion and surgery - and was hospitalised for two weeks as a result.

Philip Ogbewe (54), who is from Nigeria but has been living in Ireland for 20 years, allegedly used a surgical blade on the infant during a circumcision three years ago.

The father-of-six, of Green Lanes, Drogheda, Co Louth, was initially charged with assault causing harm to the baby boy in December 2015. He was refused bail in November.

Mr Ogbewe appeared again at Cloverhill District Court on Friday when the assault charge was withdrawn and replaced with two other allegations, following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The new charges are for reckless endangerment of life by performing a home circumcision on the baby which led to serious haemorrhaging and created a substantial risk of death or serious arm.

The second charge was under the Section 41.b of the Medical Practitioners Act for falsely representing himself as a medical practitioner.

The offences, on conviction, can result in sentences of up to five or seven years.

Garda Sgt Paul Carney told Judge Victor Blake that the accused made no reply when charged. The DPP directed that Mr Ogbewe should face trial on indictment, meaning the case would go before a circuit court judge and jury.

Sgt Carney objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case.

Niall Flynn, defending, requested bail, saying his client had surrendered his passport, would lodge €1,000, a substantial amount for him, as a surety, sign on at a garda station and remain in Drogheda area except for court appearances and appointments with his legal team. Judge Blake refused bail.

The accused, who was granted legal aid and has not yet indicated how he will plead, was remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence to appear again on January 18th next.