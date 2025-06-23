Quham Babatunde died from stab wound to chest, coroner says

A 34-year-old asylum seeker who was fatally injured in an altercation during a night out in Dublin city centre died from a stab wound to the chest, an inquest has heard.

Quham Babatunde died in the early hours of February 15th last on South Anne Street. He had earlier attended a nearby nightclub.

Mr Babatunde, originally from Nigeria, was living at the Ballyogan International Protection Accommodation Service centre in south Dublin after applying for asylum in Ireland.

A brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard on Monday that Mr Babatunde was identified by a friend and by analysing fingerprints taken during the International Protection process.

Faith Akpobome, who met Mr Babatunde last year, told coroner Dr Clare Keane that she was contacted by gardaí following his death.

After making arrangements with Mr Babatunde’s family, who remain in Nigeria, she identified Mr Babatunde’s body at Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall.

An analysis report from Forensic Science Ireland confirmed that Mr Babatunde’s fingerprints matched those of a set taken in November 2023 by an International Protection officer.

Dr Keane noted that a forensic postmortem found that Mr Babatunde died from a stab wound to the chest.

Det Insp Katherina Joyce requested an adjournment under Section 25 (2) of the Coroner’s Act as criminal proceedings have been initiated in relation to Mr Babatunde’s death.

Det Insp Joyce confirmed that Mr Babatunde’s family in Nigeria is aware of the proceedings through a family liaison officer.

Dr Keane granted the adjournment and asked that the condolences of the court be shared with Mr Babatunde’s family on his “tragic death”.

Nine men have been arrested and charged to date in relation to the investigation, including Ryan Ndede, who was charged with Mr Babatunde’s murder.

The 23-year-old, from Boroimhe Birches, Swords, Co Dublin, was arrested in Northern Ireland by police on board a ferry due to travel from Belfast to Birkenhead, England, on the day after Mr Babatunde’s death.

Others have been charged with assault causing harm, violent disorder and brandishing a knife.