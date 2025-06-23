HSE apologises to teenager (17) for injection of wrong Covid vaccine with already-used needle

The HSE has apologised to and compensated a teenager who was injected with the wrong Covid-19 vaccine

The HSE has apologised to and compensated a teenager who was injected with the wrong Covid-19 vaccine and later found out the nurse had treated her with an already used needle.

Barrister James Cross told Judge Fiona O’Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court that Ella Mockler Mulhern (17) suffered significantly as a result of the HSE’s negligence and breach of duty.

Mr Cross, who appeared with James McSweeney Solicitors, for Ella, said HSE staff administered the wrong vaccine when his client attended a vaccination centre at Citywest Hotel, Saggart, Dublin, in August 2021.

Ella’s father, Niall Mulhern, of Beech Park, Lucan, Co Dublin, told the court in written evidence that a second vaccine was administered without discussion or the consent of him or Ella.

READ MORE

He said the nurse involved denied that the first syringe had been used previously. However, he said that after making further inquiry with the clinical lead nurse, an investigation was carried out and it was confirmed the syringe had been used on another person. Nursing staff were unable to identify on which one of three other people it had been used already.

Mr Cross said Ella had to undergo blood tests and be vaccinated against hepatitis B. He said at least one of the possible three people who could have been injected with the syringe had refused to undergo blood tests and Ella had to undergo a post-exposure antiretroviral therapy course for a month as a result.

Judge O’Sullivan heard this caused Ella to feel acutely unwell with symptoms of nausea. She was upset and distressed by what had happened and was unable to attend school for almost a month.

Ella had to undergo tests for hepatitis C and HIV, suffered mental trauma and developed a fear of doctors.

Just under a year later, Ella developed an abscess that ruptured during her school sports day causing her considerable further distress. This had to be treated with antibiotics and it was not known if it was related to the treatment she received in Citywest.

Mr Cross said an initial settlement offer of €11,500 from the HSE was rejected by another judge. This was followed by an offer of €16,500 and then an offer of €20,000, expenses and legal costs which Mr Cross said he was recommending to the court.

Judge O’Sullivan, approving the HSE’s final offer, said the episode would have had a serious impact on Ella and she felt €20,000 compensation was acceptable in the circumstances.

Barrister Seamus Breen, for the HSE, read out an apology on behalf of his client during which he said the defendant accepted responsibility for what happened and pointed out that Ella was blameless for what had occurred. He said the HSE wished Ella every success in her life.