Man accused of murder of garda further remanded in custody

A man accused of the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting incident in 2013 has been further remanded in custody for another month.

Aaron Brady (27), from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is charged with the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25th, 2013. He has denied the charge.

Det Garda Donohoe had been on a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the car park of the credit union.

Mr Brady was charged on March 4th, and remanded in custody following an appearance before Dundalk District Court.

He faced his third hearing on Friday, appearing via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.

He was further remanded in custody, pending the preparation of a book of evidence, to appear again on May 4th.

Earlier a State solicitor told Judge Victor Blake that the DPP has directed “trial on indictment”. This means the accused will face trial in the Central Criminal Court.