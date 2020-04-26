Judge warns feuding family to stay off social media

Three members of a feuding family have been warned by a court not to post any social media messages to a rival faction.

The warning came after they were charged by gardaí investigating a feud-related attack on a man in Cork.

Gerard Stokes (45), his son Gerald Stokes (19) and his nephew, Patrick Paidín Stokes (20) were all warned by Judge Olann Kelleher that they faced being taken into custody if making any contact with the rival faction.

The judge specifically warned the trio that any messages posted on Facebook or any other social media outlet – and aimed at the Faulkner and McCarthy families – would be considered a breach of their bail terms.

The warning came as the three men agreed to abide by a number of bail terms sought by gardaí after they were charged with violent disorder at the Blarney Filling Station on April 16th as part of an ongoing feud.

Patrick Paidín Stokes was also charged with producing a hurley at the filling station, contrary to section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

The incident, where a member of the Faulkner family was assaulted, was filmed by another man. The footage was later posted online in the latest of a series of posts where the two factions have threatened to kill each other.

No objection to bail

On Sunday at Cork District Court Det Garda Mossie Leahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of all three Stokes defendants. Det Garda Leahy told the court that none of the three made any reply to the charges after caution.

Insp Denis Lynch said gardaí had no objection to bail once the trio were willing to abide by several strict bail conditions. Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan said all three were willing to abide by the terms sought by gardaí.

Det Garda Leahy said gardaí wanted Gerard and Gerald Stokes to live at their home address at St Anthony’s Park, Hollyhill and Patrick Paidín Stokes to live at his home in St Anthony’s Park, Hollyhill.

He said that gardaí wanted them to have no contact with the Faulkner and McCarthy families.

Mr Cuddigan represented all three on free legal aid as none are working. The judge remanded them on bail to appear again on May 13th.