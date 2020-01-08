Irish Water fined €2,000 for failing to address drinking water problems in Cork

Irish Water has been fined €2,000 and ordered to pay €5,500 in legal costs for failing to address drinking water problems in Co Cork.

The national water utility, which is responsible for providing and developing water and wastewater services throughout Ireland, faced charges following a direction given on June 5th, 2015 by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The prosecution brought by the EPA was in respect of the supply of drinking water at Drimoleague and Kealkill.

The court heard Irish Water failed to submit final reports to the EPA before the end of 2018, verifying that trihalomethane (THM) levels were not excessive.

THMs, which can have carcinogenic effects if consumed over long periods, are a byproduct of chlorination to disinfect ground water.

Compliant

The case was listed again before judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Wednesday for finalisation. A guilty plea had been marked in October.

The court heard it was expected Irish Water will be compliant in the near future.

The judge convicted it and imposed two fines each in the sum of €1,000 and he ordered a contribution to prosecution costs.

Two other EPA prosecutions against Irish Water were adjourned until March. They were in connection with alleged sewage problems in Co Kildare and Co Cork.