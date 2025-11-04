World Cup 2027 draw live updates: Ireland await their fate

Group 1: Sweden, Italy

Group 2: France, Netherlands

Group 3: Spain, England

Group 4: Germany, Norway

Definitely need to avoid Group 3...

League C is done, League B is next, with Ireland’s previous opponents Belgium as top seeds.

Northern Ireland have been drawn with Switzerland, Turkey and Malta.

Next up is League A, which involves the Republic of Ireland.

The draw is being explained now with a bit of customary waffling beforehand, League C will be first so Ireland won’t be for a while yet.

Mary Hannigan helpfully has a guide to everything that’s happening and the various playoffs and permutations needed for Ireland to qualify for the tournament in Brazil, looking to make it back-to-back World Cups after qualifying for Australia/New Zealand in 2023.

[ When is the draw for the Women’s World Cup and who are Ireland likely to face?Opens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2027 Women’s World Cup draw, where Ireland will feature. Carla Ward’s side are in League A which is made up of 16 nations spread across four groups. The four group winners will automatically qualify for Brazil, but it gets a bit more complicated for the rest. Luckily, even if they were to finish bottom of their group, they will still be guaranteed a two-leg playoff, which is why the win against Belgium was important.

The draw will take place some time after 12pm. Here are the pots:

Pot 1: Spain (1), Sweden (3), Germany (5), France (6)

Pot 2: England (4), Netherlands (11), Italy (12), Norway (13)

Pot 3: Denmark (14), Iceland (17), Austria (19), Poland (26)

Pot 4: Republic of Ireland (27), Ukraine (34), Serbia (35), Slovenia (38)