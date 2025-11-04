Forty-five adults and seven children deported from Ireland to Georgia

The Department of Justice said this year will see the largest number of people deported from the State on charter and commercial flights in more than 20 years.

Forty five adults and seven children were deported from Ireland to Georgia on Monday night.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan announced the “successful deportation operation” on Tuesday morning. It the sixth deportation flight so far this year.

According to the Department of Justice, 52 people who had deportation orders enforced against them were “removed” on a chartered flight that left Dublin at 9.30pm on Monday. The chartered flight landed in Tbilisi at 2.30am Irish time on Tuesday.

The deportees were accompanied by gardaí, medical staff, an interpreter and a human rights observer.

The Department of Justice said the seven children on the flight were deported with their families.

According to the department, 2025 will see the largest number of people deported from the State on charter and commercial flights in more than 20 years.

“Deportations play an essential role to ensure that our immigration system is not undermined, and that people follow the pathways already in place for legal migration. Today’s operation reinforces my commitment in this area,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“I would like to thank members of An Garda Síochána and my officials for their continued work in conducting these complex and sensitive operations.”

Mr O’Callaghan said “deportations and removals will continue for the remainder of the year.

“I would like to reiterate that if a person’s application for international protection is refused and they are ordered to leave the State, they must do so. If they choose not to leave voluntarily, they will be forced to leave,” he said.

“I am dedicated to strengthening enforcement measures and this is evident with over 3,870 deportation orders signed so far this year.”

Mr O’Callaghan also said that a voluntary return programme available to people is the “preferred option” for people to avail of before a deportation order is issued.

So far this year, 1,348 people have left the State through the voluntary return system.

The Government recently announced that it was increasing the voluntary return payment from €1,200 to €2,500 per person, and from €2,000 to €10,000 per family for a limited time to help increase voluntary returns.

Minister for Migration Colm Brophy said charter operations were used as a “last resort”, noting that the majority of Georgian people resident in Ireland are doing so legally.

They are welcome and contribute immensely to our economy and society,” said Mr Brophy.