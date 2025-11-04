Allianz insurance Dublin headquarters vandalised by pro-Palestine group

Palestinian Action Éire said it opposes the insurance company’s relationship with an Israeli weapon manufacturer. Screenshot: Palestine Action Éire/X

The Irish headquarters of the insurance company Allianz was vandalised in Dublin overnight.

A number of windows were broken and red graffiti sprayed at the office buildings at Elm Park in Dublin 4.

A pro-Palestinian group, Palestinian Action Éire, has claimed responsibility.

The group said it opposes the insurance company’s relationship with an Israeli weapon manufacturer.

In a statement, it said it promises “to continue to target Allianz until the company drops Elbit Systems” as part of its “broader goal of shutting down the weapons manufacturer”.

Gardaí said they attended a reported incident of criminal damage at the premises at about 2.50am.

“The scene has been preserved for technical examination,” a Garda spokesman said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

Allianz has been approached for comment.