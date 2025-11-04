Crime & Law

Allianz insurance Dublin headquarters vandalised by pro-Palestine group

Palestinian Action Éire claims responsibility after windows broken and red graffiti sprayed on company’s building

Palestinian Action Éire said it opposes the insurance company's relationship with an Israeli weapon manufacturer. Screenshot: Palestine Action Éire/X
Palestinian Action Éire said it opposes the insurance company’s relationship with an Israeli weapon manufacturer. Screenshot: Palestine Action Éire/X
Sarah Burns
Tue Nov 04 2025 - 09:451 MIN READ

The Irish headquarters of the insurance company Allianz was vandalised in Dublin overnight.

A number of windows were broken and red graffiti sprayed at the office buildings at Elm Park in Dublin 4.

A pro-Palestinian group, Palestinian Action Éire, has claimed responsibility.

The group said it opposes the insurance company’s relationship with an Israeli weapon manufacturer.

In a statement, it said it promises “to continue to target Allianz until the company drops Elbit Systems” as part of its “broader goal of shutting down the weapons manufacturer”.

Gardaí said they attended a reported incident of criminal damage at the premises at about 2.50am.

“The scene has been preserved for technical examination,” a Garda spokesman said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

Allianz has been approached for comment.

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times