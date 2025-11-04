Allianz insurance Dublin headquarters vandalised by pro-Palestine group

The Irish headquarters of the insurance company Allianz was vandalised in Dublin overnight.
A number of windows were broken and red graffiti sprayed at the office buildings at Elm Park in Dublin 4.
A pro-Palestinian group, Palestinian Action Éire, has claimed responsibility.
The group said it opposes the insurance company’s relationship with an Israeli weapon manufacturer.
In a statement, it said it promises “to continue to target Allianz until the company drops Elbit Systems” as part of its “broader goal of shutting down the weapons manufacturer”.
Gardaí said they attended a reported incident of criminal damage at the premises at about 2.50am.
“The scene has been preserved for technical examination,” a Garda spokesman said. “Investigations are ongoing.”
Allianz has been approached for comment.