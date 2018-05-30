Jason Molyneux died of multiple gunshot wounds, inquest hears

The mother of murdered criminal Jason Molyneux wept in the witness box at the opening of an inquest into her son’s death.

Elizabeth Molyneux formally identified her son’s body to detectives after he was shot dead on January 30th this year.

The 27-year-old, from North William Street, was shot six times in the chest and stomach after he went to meet someone at James Larkin House flats complex at 9.45pm.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital but pronounced dead there a short time later.

The father-of-one was well known to gardaí ­ for his involvement in serious and organised crime and had more than 120 convictions.

At Dublin Coroner’s Court, Detective Garda John O’Donovan said he formally identified the victim’s body to State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy at the City Morgue on January 31st, the day after the fatal shooting.

Prof Cassidy conducted an autopsy on the body and gave the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

Inspector Seamus D’Alton of Store Street Garda station applied to the coroner for a six month adjournment of the inquest as investigations continue. “This investigation is ongoing and live,” Insp D’Alton said.

Molyneux was shot up to six times - four times in the chest and twice in the body - by a lone gunman who fled the scene on foot.

Molyneux was a close associate of the Hutch criminal gang and he was shot dead the day before the funeral of his friend, Derek Coakley Hutch.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for further mention to December 6 2018.