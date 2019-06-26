Dental technician agrees to cease offering procedures to public

A dental technician has undertaken in the Circuit Civil Court not to perform any clinical procedures or fit any appliances to or for any member of the public.

Paul Reid, of Crumlin and Clondalkin Denture Services, Shangri La House, Clondalkin, has also agreed to work solely under the prescription of a dentist or clinical dental technician in designing, making, repairing or modifying dental devices.

Barrister Frank Crean, counsel for Colum Sower, of the Clinical Dental Technicians Association of Ireland (CDTA), told the court that Mr Reid, in lieu of injunctive relief sought by the association, had agreed, without admission of liability, to a personal undertaking being handed into court.

Mr Crean, who appeared with MP Maloney Solicitors, told Judge Jacqueline Linnane that an application for injunctions restraining Mr Reid’s activities could be struck out on the basis of his undertaking to the court.

Mr Reid also undertook to deal only with registered dentists or clinical dental technicians and not to hold himself out as being qualified or entitled to practice dentistry or to provide services to members of the public directly.

Mr Sower, who had initially applied to the court for injunctive restraints against Mr Reid, stated in an affidavit that Mr Reid was a dental technician as distinct from a clinical technician qualified to fit, insert or fix or remove denture prostheses and all preparatory work.

He said dental technicians may design, make, repair and modify dental devices to the prescription of a dentist of clinical technician but could not offer their services directly to members of the public or perform clinical procedures or fit appliances.

Mr Sower stated that Mr Reid had offered his services directly to the public for many years and the CDTA had repeatedly asked him to desist from advertising and offering to the public services a dental technician was not permitted to do offer.

Judge Linnane on the basis of Mr Reid’s undertaking struck out the proceedings with liberty to Mr Sower to apply again if necessary to the court. Costs were agreed.