Cyclist who caused €1,100 damage to car with lock gets probation

A cyclist who caused more than €1,000 of damage to a woman’s new car after hitting it with a bicycle lock has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Sean Marlow (64), a former DCU electrical engineering lecturer, had been struck by a van in a separate incident a month earlier.

He has no previous convictions.

Marlow, who has bipolar disorder, compensated the woman for the damage to her car.

Marlow, of Willow Park Road, Glasnevin, Dublin pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a car at Collins Avenue, Ballymun on August 28th, 2017.

Detective Garda Michael Harkin told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that a woman and her 12-year-daughter were stopped at traffic lights when Marlow came up the cycling lane and banged on their car.

The woman got a fright and beeped the horn. Marlow hit the car bonnet and wing mirror with a bicycle lock, causing damage valued at €1,130.

The woman took a number of photos of Marlow and reported the incident to gardaí. Marlow attended for Garda interview and said he could not remember the incident but accepted it looked like him in the photograph.

Det Garda Harkin agreed with Kevin McCrave BL, defending, that Marlow had been very co-operative with gardaí and had not come to Garda attention before or since.

Judge Melanie Greally said it was a nasty incident. She noted the injured party had been enjoying having a new car for the first time ever and had been subjected to an unpleasant incident involving significant damage to her expensive acquisition.

Judge Greally took into account Marlow’s co-operation, early plea and the “tangible expression of remorse” he had brought to court. She noted his good work record and bipolar disorder, which she said may have contributed to his behaviour on the day.

She applied section 1 (2) of the Probation Offenders Act which leaves Marlow without a criminal record.