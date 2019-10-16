Burglar (22) needed resident’s help to exit house he had raided

A man who had to be helped by an occupant to exit the house he had burgled has been jailed for two years.

John Connors (22), of Bremore Pastures Green, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to burglary at Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan, on January 4th last.

Det Garda Gerard Mulroney told Philip Rahn BL, prosecuting, that Peter Sanya returned home from work on the night in question and was watching television in his bedroom when the accused opened the door.

Connors asked Mr Sanya if his name was Jason and said he had been directed to the house so he could see a man named Jason. Mr Sanya told Connors that he had gotten the wrong address and walked downstairs with him.

Mr Sanya noticed that a wall mounted television was on the floor while Connors, who was barefoot, went to look for his shoes. As Connors bent down to put on his shoes, Mr Sanya noticed that he had a number of items in his pocket.

When he asked Connors if he had taken anything, Mr Sanya said he replied ‘No that is my hammer, my knife. Jason owes me €2,000 and I am here to smash him’.

Helped

Mr Sanya again said that he was in the wrong house, which Connors accepted before apologising and shaking Mr Sanya’s hand. Connors attempted to leave the house, but could not open the door and had to be helped by Mr Sanya.

Connors was arrested shortly after leaving the house as Mr Sanya’s mother had heard him talking to someone downstairs in the house and called gardaí. He was not found to be carrying either a hammer or a knife upon his arrest.

Gardaí­retrieved numerous items from Connors which he had stolen including five watches, silver cufflinks, a gold chain and an iPhone. He has seven previous convictions.

Det Garda Mulroney agreed with Derek Cooney BL, defending, that his client was highly intoxicated when arrested. He agreed that what Connors said about trying to find someone named Jason was “a cock and bull story”.

Mr Cooney said his client was on a number of medications and suffered from depression, anxiety and ADHD.

Judge Martin Nolan sentenced Connors to three years imprisonment, but suspended the final year on strict conditions.