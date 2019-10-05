Conor McGregor due in court over alleged incident in Dublin pub

Conor McGregor is due to appear before a Dublin court next week in relation to an incident in a pub in Drimnagh.

The mixed martial arts star is expected to appear before Dublin District Court on Friday in relation to an alleged altercation in the Marble Arch pub last April.

“We can confirm that Mr McGregor will be in court next week in response to the Marble Arch incident,” a spokeswoman for McGregor said.

Footage of the alleged altercation at the Marble Arch pub was published on the US website TMZ in August.

In an interview with ESPN, McGregor said he was “in the wrong”.

“In reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there. I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it to end the way it did.

“And although it was five months ago, I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then. But that does not even matter. I was in the wrong.

“I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts.

“That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario. I have been continually making steps to do better and be better.

“I’m just here to own up to that and move on and carry on and face what’s coming with it.”