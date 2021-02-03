Concern about apparent growth in knife crime in Dublin

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris have met to discuss the series of recent violent incidents, many in Dublin, amid particular concern at the number of recent stabbings.

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a series of stabbings in less than a week that have left one woman fighting for her life, a male teenager dead, two other adult males with serious injuries and another teenager recovering.

While Garda sources last week told The Irish Times the attacks were unrelated, and that the circumstances and motives for each one were different, there is concern about an apparent rapid series of knife crimes in Dublin’s north inner city.

There have also been a number of other violent incidents, including burglaries during which homeowners were assaulted or threatened with weapons, in counties Kildare, Limerick, Dublin, Louth, Clare, Sligo and Tipperary.

On Tuesday, Ms McEntee met with Mr Harris at the Department of Justice in Dublin to discuss what were described as their “shared concern” about the series of recent crimes. The Department said that earlier “initial” meetings had already taken place between Ms McEntee and Mr Harris.

“The Commissioner confirmed to the Minister that An Garda Siochana has a comprehensive policing plan in place in Dublin’s north inner city,” the Department said in reply to queries.

“The Minister and the Commissioner also discussed what more can be done to tackle knife crime. They agreed that strong community engagement, increased community safety and youth services are a key element in preventing and reducing crime.

“They also discussed outreach and information programmes, run in a number of different languages, for all communities, as well as youth justice and other interventions.”

The reply from the Department added Ms McEntee and Mr Harris agreed “further analysis” was needed to “provide greater insights into the level of violent incidents in society” and that they would remain in contact on the issue.