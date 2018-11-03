Cocaine worth some €4.6m seized at Rosslare Port

A major cocaine seizure worth some €4.6 million was made at Rosslare Port on Saturday.

A total of 66kg of the drug, pending analysis, with an estimated street value of €4.6 million, was seized. No arrests have been made so far.

The seizure was the result of a joint investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs. This was part of ongoing operations targeting inbound freight from Europe.

“No arrests have been made during this phase of the investigation and inquiries are ongoing,” a Garda statement said.