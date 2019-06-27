Cab targets conman and drug dealer during raids across four counties

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized a wide range of assets during two raids targeting different criminals in counties Wexford, Kildare, Dublin and Carlow.

During the raid in Wexford a man whose assets were being targeted was alleged to have threatened a Revenue official who was part of the searches.

The suspect was arrested for questioning over the alleged threats. He was questioned at Enniscorthy Garda station before being released without charge pending further inquiries.

The target of that operation in Co Wexford is regarded by the Garda is a criminal who has generated significant wealth conducting door to door frauds on people in their homes.

Garda sources said while a man was arrested the main aim of the raid was to seize assets and search for evidence of any concealed wealth.

During the Wexford raid gardaí seized two Toyota Land Cruisers Jeeps, eight Ifor Williams trailers, a Pageant Series 6 mobile home, a Honda generator and a power washer.

The operation was a very significant one and as well as Cab officers it also involved personnel from Revenue’s Customs division in Wexford.

The Garda’s Regional Armed Support Unit from the south eastern region was also involved as were detectives from Enniscorthy Garda station.

The second series of searches carried out by Cab on Thursday focussed on a suspect drug dealer from Dublin in his mid 30s.

That man is from Dublin 12, where one of the properties searched yesterday is located. However, the day of action also took search teams to Kildare and Carlow where the target owns property or where he has sold assets.

As was the case in the unrelated operation in Wexford, Cab drafted an Armed Support Unit for back-up while the Garda helicopter was also involved as well as members of the Defence Forces and gardaí from Carlow and Kildare.

A total of six searches were conducted including two houses in Dublin, a plot of land with a mobile home on it in Kildare and a second plot of land with two mobile homes and another dwelling on it in Carlow, though that site is no longer owned by the target.

Two offices were also searched as part of Cab’s efforts to secure legal and financial records arising from property transactions now under investigation. Those files were now due to be examined by Cab investigators.

Army personnel aided the Garda search of the plot of land at the Curragh, Co Kildare. During that search evidence of drug distribution was discovered as well as a firearm and ammunition.

No arrests were intended and none were made, though Garda sources said the searches targeting the operations of the Dublin-based drug dealer represented a significant development in the investigation into him.