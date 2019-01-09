CAB seize ‘Viagra’ in raids targeting cross-Border smugglers

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has carried out eight searches in Monaghan as part of an investigation into a cross-border smuggling gang.

The searches took place early on Wednesday morning. CAB officers, backed up by members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), raided six residential addresses and two businesses.

CAB said the operation targeted an organised crime gang active in the Border region which is heavily involved in the distribution of illegal cigarettes and goods including counterfeit Viagra.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing, it said.

During the raids officers seized sterling and euro notes worth a total of around €10,000, Viagra and evidence of illicit tobacco and alcohol.

A large amount of documents and electronics, including mobile phones, were also seized for analysis.