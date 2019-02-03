Bomb disposal unit investigates pipe bomb in north Dublin

The Army bomb disposal unit was called to investigate a pipe bomb that exploded in a north Dublin housing estate on Sunday evening.

The device was found on Springdale Road, in the Edenmore housing estate in north Dublin.

It is believed the incident may have been linked to a drug dispute in the area.

#Breaking..Army EOD have arrived at a partially exploded pipe bomb on Springdale Road,Edenmore,Raheny this evening... pic.twitter.com/qBX1mR8CuO — Padraig O'Reilly Photographer (@padraig_reilly) February 3, 2019

Gardaí were called after locals reported hearing a loud bang at about 5pm on Sunday, and the road was cordoned off at both ends.

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to the scene to inspect the device.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said the bomb disposal team arrived at 6:15pm and conducted a post-blast analysis.

“To ensure public safety a cordon was put in place for the duration of the operation. The scene was declared safe at 7.50pm,” the spokesman said.