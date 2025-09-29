Independent Ireland TD wants court to block Bob Vylan gig at Vicar Street

Bob Vylan's remarks over Israel's war in Gaza caused controversy at Glastonbury in summer. Photograph: Ian West/PA

Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn and a councillor have started legal action aimed at halting a gig by punk-rap duo Bob Vylan in Dublin.

The British band sparked controversy at their Glastonbury performance in summer when they led chants of “death, death to the IDF” in reference to the Israel Defense Forces and the war in Gaza.

The pro-Palestine pair have announced a headline show at Vicar Street, Dublin, for November 26th as part of their We Won’t Go Quietly tour.

However, Independent Ireland councillor Linda de Courcy told Dublin District Court on Monday she and party colleague Mr O’Flynn would be objecting to Vicar Street’s dance and music licence.

She said it was due to serious concerns regarding the scheduled performance.

Clondalkin-based Ms de Courcy, who was elected to South Dublin County Council last year, told the licensing court how Mr Flynn had already written to the Thomas Street venue, but had received no response.

Dorothy Collins, for Liberty Venues Ltd, the operators of Vicar Street, told the court she had no idea there would be any objections until now.

Judge Máire Conneely told Cllr de Courcy the objections must be set out in writing within three weeks and the venue could then respond.

She said Mr Flynn should have been in court as he was an objector, but noted from Cllr de Courcy he could not attend as he was out of the country.

The judge adjourned the matter until November 17th.

The BBC partly upheld complaints regarding the broadcast of the act’s performance in June at Glastonbury festival.

Its executive complaints unit (ECU) found the livestream of the set violated editorial guidelines due to frontman Bobby Vylan’s chant about the IDF and his use of pro-Palestine slogans. The ECU also identified that abusive remarks made towards record company executives were anti-Semitic.

Although the performance was cleared of encouraging crime or breaching impartiality rules, the BBC removed the footage from its on-demand services.

The band has also had its US visas revoked.

A Bob Vylan gig in the Netherlands was cancelled after its frontman made comments about the murder earlier this month of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk.