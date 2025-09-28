One dead and several injured in Mormon church shooting and fire in Michigan, police say

Officials said the incident occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Photograph: Getty Images

At least one person is dead and several people have suffered critical injuries in a shooting at a Mormon church in the US state of Michigan, and the building is on fire, local police said.

Officials said the incident occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, informally known as the Mormons, in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Smoke was billowing from the building as firefighters sprayed the blaze with water while fire trucks and emergency vehicles were parked nearby, footage on social media showed.

“There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire,” the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said, urging people to avoid the area.

Police said the suspect ran a vehicle into the front door of the church and opened fire.

US president Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social he had been briefed on the “horrendous” shooting.

Grand Blanc, a town of 7,700 people, is located about 97km (60 miles) northwest of Detroit. - Reuters