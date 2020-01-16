Body parts found in Darndale belonged to Drogheda teenager

Limbs discovered in a bag in Dublin have been confirmed as those of missing Co Louth teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

Senior Garda officers said they were shocked by the brutality of the murder and the way the 17-year-old’s body was dismembered.

DNA testing was being carried out on a second batch of remains discovered in a burning car off Foster Terrace in Dublin’s north inner city early on Wednesday. However, gardaí believe these body parts are also those of the teenager.

The limbs found on Monday night were discovered in a black bag on Moatview Drive in Darndale. Gardaí are investigating reports that the boy’s killers photographed and videoed his body parts.

Keane, from Beechwood Drive, Drogheda, had been missing since about 6pm on Sunday.

One line of inquiry is that associates of Richard Carberry (39) were so irate at him being fatally shot last November in Bettystown as part of the Drogheda gang feud that they abducted, murdered and dismembered the teenager. Keane was linked to the other gang involved in the feud.

Gardaí believe he was murdered on Sunday night in a house in Drogheda which was set to undergo its third day of forensic examination on Thursday. Blood has been found in the property.

Detectives believe the teenager’s remains were left in public places by his killers to intimidate members of the rival gang.