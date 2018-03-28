Belfast rape trial jury clears all four of all charges

The four accused in the rape trial of Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been acquitted of all charges at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast.

Following three hours and 45 minutes hours of deliberations and eight weeks of evidence the jury of eight men and three women returned unanimous not guilty verdicts on all counts. There were muted cries of happiness from the public galleries as the verdicts were read out.

Judge Patricia Smyth told all the defendants, except Mr Olding, that they had been acquitted on all charges and were free to leave the dock. Outside court the men embraced their families and legal teams.

Brendan Kelly QC, for Mr Jackson, said there may be an application for his client’s legal costs.

Following the verdicts, the judge told the jury it must deal with the remaining count of vaginal rape against Mr Olding. She described this as a technicality and instructed the jury to enter a not guilty verdict as the prosecution had declined to enter any evidence.

The forewoman then announced a final not guilty verdict and Judge Smyth told Mr Olding he was also free to leave the dock.

She then addressed the jury and thanked them for their “time and the enormous commitment.”

“I know it has been at great personal cost to all of you,” she said.

“This has probably been the most difficult trial that any jury in Northern Ireland has had to sit on.”

Finally she warned them they are forbidden from discussing their deliberations with anyone.

Mr Jackson and Mr Olding were accused of raping a 19-year-old Belfast student at the same time in Mr Jackson’s bedroom during a party. Their friend Blane McIlroy was accused of entering the room naked and asking the woman for sex.

A fouth man, Rory Harrison, was accused of covering up the alleged rape by misleading police and withholding information during the investigation.

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 at a party in his house. Mr Olding (25), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denied one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contended the activity was consensual.

Mr McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Mr Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.