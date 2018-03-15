Mother-of-four attacked in Drogheda home remains in hospital

A young mother-of-four who was attacked in her home in Co Louth last weekend remains in hospital.

Christina Leslie (28) was transferred to Beaumont Hospital last weekend due to the severity of head injuries she received.

Gardaí said on Thursday the woman remains in hospital. No arrests have been made and Garda investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí were previously examining a samurai sword in a bid to establish if it was used as a weapon against Ms Leslie.

The alarm was raised last Friday night when gardaí were called to Ms Leslie’s home in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth.

When the gardaí arrived on the scene they found Ms Leslie very badly injured and large amount of blood in several areas of the property.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

However, her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to Beaumont for specialist treatment of for her head injuries.