Man arrested after locals report suspected child abduction attempt

A man is in custody after gardaí were alerted of a suspected child abduction attempt in Co Offaly.

The suspect, who is aged in his 30s, allegedly approached the a four-year-old girl in Tullamore on Sunday at about 6pm.

It is understood he was not known to the child and was observed acting is a suspicious manner. Locals confronted the man in the Arden View estate and gardaí were alerted by residents who believed the man may have been attempting to lure the child away.

Gardaí arrived at the scene a short time later and arrested the man. He is currently being held in Tullamore Garda station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

The child was not harmed and Garda enquiries are ongoing.

A Garda spokesman said officers in Offaly “are investigating an alleged incident that took place just after 6pm, yesterday evening, Sunday 21st March, 2021 at Arden View in Tullamore.

“A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with this incident and he is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.