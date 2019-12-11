Alleged perpetrators of acid attack on teenagers will not be charged

Gardaí have informed families of teenagers who were the victims of an alleged acid attack in Waterford last April that two of the alleged perpetrators are not going to be charged.

Gardaí telephoned families with the decision of the Director of Public Prosecution, saying the two will receive juvenile cautions.

The families have reacted with shock and disappointment and say they will fight the decision.

Tega Agberhiere (17) was one of the three victims. He suffered horrific injuries to his face, eyesight and other parts of his body when a substance was thrown on him.

He plays for Waterford FC’s under-17 side and has represented Ireland at underage level.

The incident occurred in the Earlscourt housing estate on the Dunmore Road in Waterford.

Gardaí had said at the time “a corrosive substance” was used.

His mother Christie says she wants to meet the Minister for Justice and the Taoiseach to discuss the case. She is due to meet gardaí on Wednesday.

Emma Daly, whose son Oisín was also injured, said she is very upset with the decision and is looking for a full explanation from gardaí and the DPP.

Padraig Sullivan, one of the three men injured in the incident, told Deise Today on WLR that he too is surprised by the decision and wants to know how and why the DPP came to the decision.

To date nobody has been charged in relation to the incident.