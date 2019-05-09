€28k cash, phones and watches seized by CAB following raids

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized about €28,000 in cash as well as a number of other items following a series of raids in Dublin and Kildare on Thursday.

Seven sites were searched consisting of four residential areas, one professional business premises and two plots of land.

The operation was assisted by the Garda emergency response unit, armed support unit, dog unit and mounted unit.

About €28,000 in cash was seized from a house in Citywest, Dublin 24. Elsewhere, two watches including one Rolex watch, a number of documents, mobile phones and electronic devices were recovered.